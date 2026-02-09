Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and even with seasons starting to wrap up, the performances keep coming. The regular season may be ending for some teams, but County athletes are still going strong with playoff pushes, championship meets, and big moments that keep piling up.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Brock Gagnon — Caribou High School: won the 150-pound title at the Northern Maine Class B Wrestling Championships

Joel Desjardins — Fort Kent High School: won the 157-pound title at the Northern Maine Class B Wrestling Championships

Harleigh Allen — Central Aroostook High School: scored 27 points in a Lady Panther win

Ethan Walsh — Fort Fairfield High School: scored 20 points in a Tiger win

Marion Young — Presque Isle High School: scored 21 points in a Lady Wildcat win

You can vote once per hour until Thursday at 1:00 PM.

