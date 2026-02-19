Caribou hung around, made a push, and had moments where it felt like the door could crack open, but Mattanawcook’s three-point shooting kept slamming it shut.

Final: Mattanawcook 59, Caribou 43

Difference: Mattanawcook hit 11 three-pointers

Next: Lady Lynx (20-0) face Foxcroft for the North C title Saturday

The undefeated, top-seed Mattanawcook Lady Lynx used a barrage from the outside, 11 three-pointers on the night, to pull away from the 5-seed Caribou Lady Vikings and win 59-43 in Bangor. The Lady Lynx improve to 20-0 and advance to Championship Saturday, where they will face Foxcroft for the North Class C girls title. Caribou finishes its season 10-10.

The first quarter was a defensive scrap, and Caribou did a nice job early matching the pace. Freshman Peyton West sparked the Lady Vikings with 6 points in the opening frame, but Mattanawcook’s sharp outside shooting built a 15-8 lead after one.

The Lynx kept it going early in the second with a couple quick jumpers and pushed the lead to 12, but Caribou settled in and started chipping away. That deficit shrank to seven, then down to five, before Mattanawcook took a 27-21 lead into halftime. West and Quinn Corrigan had 8 points apiece for Caribou through the first half.

Both teams came out firing in the third, trading threes to start the quarter, but Mattanawcook quickly added more from deep and stretched the margin again. The Lynx built a nine-point lead early in the third, then pushed it to 16 midway through the quarter as the outside shots kept falling.

Caribou kept working through the fourth, but the Lynx shooting proved to be the separator all night, and Mattanawcook closed out the 59-43 win.

Caribou was led by Quinn Corrigan with 13 points, with West adding 10 points and 6 rebounds. Carly Levesque hit four threes and finished with 12, and Liv Adams scored two in the final game of her career.

For Mattanawcook, Natalie Turner and Megan House scored 16 each, and Cloe De La Cruz posted 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Lynx moved on.

