Day Five of the 2026 tournament opened with a Class D boys quarterfinal, and Fort Fairfield Tigers did what good teams do, weather the early push, then take control.

Fort Fairfield beat Woodland 57-41 in a Class D boys quarterfinal

Lucas Cormier scores 18 and Ethan Walsh scored 16 points

Tigers advance to face the Madawaska vs Penobscot Valley winner

The third-seed Tigers and sixth-seed Woodland Dragons were toe to toe in the first quarter, with Fort Fairfield holding a 15-13 edge after one behind Lucas Cormier’s nine points.

Then the Tigers hit the gas in the second. Fort Fairfield opened the quarter with two quick buckets and finished the half on a 17-1 run to take a 30-14 lead into the break. Cormier and Ethan Walsh had 12 points each at halftime.

Woodland came out swinging in the third with an 8-0 run to make it interesting, but Fort Fairfield answered at the right time. Cormier knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the run, and the Tigers carried a 38-26 lead into the fourth.

From there, Fort Fairfield kept its composure, traded baskets, and closed out a 57-41 win to advance.

Cormier hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Walsh also scored 16 points, and Cayden Ala added 11 points. Woodland was led by Ethan Monk with 23 points, and Jace Russell scored 11 points. The Dragons finish their season 11-8.

Fort Fairfield moves to 16-3 and will face the winner of the second game of the morning between Madawaska Owls and Penobscot Valley Howlers.

