The fall sports season is about to get a lot busier across Maine, but The County already has teams putting early results on the board.

Easton boys soccer picked up a road win over Southern Aroostook on Wednesday, while Presque Isle golf used a strong team round to beat Caribou.

For Aroostook County teams, the early-season harvest schedule is already underway. For much of the rest of the state, today marks the first countable day for fall games, weather permitting.

Easton Boys Shut Out Southern Aroostook

Easton earned a 2-0 boys soccer win over Southern Aroostook.

Mason Pelletier and Aiden Tibbetts scored for the Bears, giving Easton enough offense to finish off the road victory.

The win adds another strong early result for Easton, which has already shown it can play tight, low-scoring soccer. Tibbetts also delivered the late game-winner earlier this week in Easton’s 1-0 win over Fort Fairfield.

Wednesday’s result gave the Bears another shutout and another step forward as the fall schedule starts to pick up.

Presque Isle Golf Beats Caribou

On the golf course, Presque Isle picked up a 166-184 win over Caribou.

Duke Deschene led the Wildcats and earned meet medalist honors, shooting a 3-over 39.

Presque Isle also got a 41 from Alex Crawford, a 42 from Patrick Collins and a 43 from Alice Korzekwa, giving the Wildcats four rounds between 39 and 43.

That balance helped Presque Isle finish with the 18-stroke win.

Caribou was led by Owen Tetlow, who posted a 43. Benson Belanger and Matthew Bouchard each shot 45 for the Vikings, while Jakob Szabo finished with a 51.

Today’s County Schedule

Today begins the first countable games for much of the rest of the state, while County teams continue their early fall schedule.

All games listed are weather permitting and subject to schedule changes.

Boys Soccer

Washburn at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Calais at Houlton, 4 p.m.

John Bapst at Caribou, 6 p.m.

Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy, 6 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washburn at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

John Bapst at Caribou, 4 p.m.

Bangor Christian at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5 p.m.

Van Buren at Easton, 6 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!