Four soccer finals fill Tuesday’s County scoreboard as the early season continues to build momentum across Aroostook County.

Fort Fairfield and Van Buren picked up victories on the boys side, while Central Aroostook and Ashland earned wins in girls soccer. Wednesday brings three more soccer games and two golf matches involving County teams.

Fort Fairfield and Van Buren earned Tuesday boys soccer victories.

Central Aroostook and Ashland collected wins on the girls side.

Presque Isle, Washburn and Caribou host events Wednesday.

Tuesday’s County Soccer Finals

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 5, Central Aroostook 1

The Tigers earned their first victory of the season with a four-goal win over the Panthers in Fort Fairfield.

Van Buren 3, Ashland 0

Van Buren’s defense recorded the shutout as the Crusaders returned home with a three-goal victory.

Girls Soccer

Central Aroostook 2, Fort Fairfield 1

The Panthers edged the Tigers in a tight rivalry game in Fort Fairfield.

Ashland 6, Van Buren 3

The Hornets generated Tuesday’s biggest offensive performance, scoring six times in a home victory over the Crusaders.

Today’s County Schedule

Boys Soccer

4 p.m. — Madawaska at Washburn

The Owls visit the Beavers for a boys-only matchup in Washburn.

Golf

3:30 p.m. — Fort Kent at Caribou

The Warriors visit the Vikings at Caribou Country Club.

3:30 p.m. — Houlton at Presque Isle

The Shiretowners meet the Wildcats at Presque Isle Country Club.

Help Keep County Sports Coverage Local

Coaches, athletic directors, parents and fans can help us keep County sports coverage accurate and local by sending scores, statistics and photos after each game. Send them [HERE]