2026 101.9 The Rock Boys All-Tournament Team Announced
All week long, County teams delivered big moments, big shots, and the kind of effort that makes tournament time feel different. After the dust settled, fans helped us recognize the players who stood out the most when it mattered most.
Here is the 2026 101.9 The Rock Boys All-Tournament Team, featuring County athletes only, with a First Team and Second Team.
First Team
- Mason Pelletier - Easton High School
- Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School
- Quinn Pelletier - Madawaska High School
- Cyran Carleglio - Hodgdon High School
Second Team
- Hunter Stanford - Hodgdon High School
- Tobias Naranja - Fort Kent High School
- Cayden Ala - Fort Fairfield High School
- Raiden Cochran - Easton High School
- Mason Pelletier - Fort Kent High School
A huge congratulations to every athlete selected, and to every County player who laced them up during the tournament. This is the best time of year for a reason, and these players helped make it a tournament the County will remember.
Congrats again to our 2026 101.9 The Rock Boys All-Tournament Team, First Team and Second Team.