Fort Kent’s boys and girls both earned shutout victories over Madawaska.

Easton’s boys and Washburn’s girls picked up wins in Monday’s other doubleheader.

Central Aroostook visits Fort Fairfield for two games today.

County soccer delivered four more results Monday as Fort Kent completed a home sweep, and Easton split its road doubleheader with Washburn.

Fort Kent Sweeps Madawaska

Fort Kent’s defense carried the Warriors to two victories against visiting Madawaska.

The Fort Kent boys earned a 1-0 victory in the evening matchup. The Warrior girls opened the doubleheader with a 6-0 win over the Owls.

Easton and Washburn Split

Easton and Washburn each collected one victory from their doubleheader.

The Easton boys held off the Beavers for a 1-0 win. Washburn answered in the girls game, defeating Easton 4-1.

Monday’s County Soccer Finals

Boys Soccer

Easton 1, Washburn 0

Fort Kent 1, Madawaska 0

Girls Soccer

Fort Kent 6, Madawaska 0

Washburn 4, Easton 1

Today’s County Schedule

Central Aroostook heads to Fort Fairfield for a Tuesday soccer doubleheader.

Girls Soccer

Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

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