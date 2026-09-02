The first stretch of fall soccer is already bringing separation, statement wins and a few late-game moments across The County.

Central Aroostook picked up a pair of wins over Washburn on Tuesday, while Fort Fairfield and Easton split their matchups, with the Lady Tigers rolling in the girls game before the Bears answered with a tight win on the boys side.

Central Aroostook Boys Blank Washburn

Central Aroostook’s boys soccer team put together one of the strongest scorelines of the day, beating Washburn 7-0.

The Panthers controlled the matchup and gave themselves a strong early-season result against the Beavers.

It was a complete showing for Central Aroostook, with the Panthers finding the net early and often while keeping Washburn off the board.

Lady Panthers Add Shutout Win

Central Aroostook also came away with a win on the girls side, as the Lady Panthers beat Washburn 2-0.

Lily Burtt scored for Central Aroostook, helping the Lady Panthers finish off the shutout win over the Lady Beavers.

The victory gave Central Aroostook a clean sweep of the soccer matchups with Washburn.

Bridges Leads Fort Fairfield Girls Past Easton

Fort Fairfield’s girls team also had a big day, beating Easton 5-0.

Adrianna Bridges led the way for the Lady Tigers with four goals, putting together one of the top individual performances of the early fall season.

Kendall Ainsworth added the other goal for Fort Fairfield and also picked up an assist. Chloe White helped set up two goals for the Lady Tigers as Fort Fairfield finished off the shutout.

Easton Boys Win It Late

The boys matchup between Easton and Fort Fairfield was much tighter.

Easton came away with a 1-0 win over Fort Fairfield, with Aiden Tibbetts scoring the lone goal late to seal it for the Bears.

In a game where one finish made the difference, Easton found the late answer and turned it into an early-season win.

Today’s County Schedule

One County varsity matchup is listed for today:

Boys Soccer

Easton at Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos and standout performances from around The County [HERE]