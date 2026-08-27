A five-goal performance on the soccer field and a four-stroke decision on the golf course headline the latest edition of The County Scoreboard.

Josh Querze powered Madawaska to a convincing boys soccer victory over Washburn, while Presque Isle used a balanced team effort to edge Houlton in Wednesday’s high-school golf opener.

The action continues today with two soccer games involving County coverage teams.

Querze Scores Five for Madawaska

Madawaska’s offense broke loose as the Owls defeated Washburn 9-1.

Querze delivered the biggest individual performance of the young County soccer season, scoring five of Madawaska’s nine goals. His five-goal afternoon helped the Owls pull away and secure their first victory of the season.

The Beavers scored once in the loss, but Madawaska’s sustained attack proved too much to overcome.

Boys Soccer Final

Madawaska 9, Washburn 1

Presque Isle Opens Golf Season With a Win

Presque Isle started its golf season with a close victory at Presque Isle Country Club, posting a four-player team score of 169 to finish four strokes ahead of Houlton’s 173.

Alex Crawford and Duke Deschene led the Wildcats with rounds of 41. Mason Henderson followed with a 42, while Grant York and Patrick Collins each carded a 45.

Houlton’s Beckett Peabody and Jacob Bushy recorded the lowest rounds of the match. Both Shiretowners shot four-over-par 40s to share medalist honors.

Presque Isle’s depth made the difference, allowing the Wildcats to overcome Houlton’s two medalist performances and secure the victory.

Golf Final

Presque Isle 169, Houlton 173

Co-medalists: Beckett Peabody, Houlton, 40; Jacob Bushy, Houlton, 40

Today’s County Schedule

Five soccer games are scheduled today, including doubleheaders in Mars Hill and Fort Fairfield.

Boys Soccer

7 p.m. — Washburn at Fort Fairfield

The Beavers meet the Tigers in the evening matchup at Fort Fairfield.

Girls Soccer

5 p.m. — Washburn at Fort Fairfield

The Beavers and Tigers begin the Fort Fairfield doubleheader.

Coaches, athletic directors, parents and fans can help us keep County sports coverage local by sending scores, statistics and photos after each event by sending them [HERE] or on Facebook [HERE]