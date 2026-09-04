Weather played a role across Thursday’s high school soccer schedule, but a few County teams were still able to get games in and put results on the board.

Washburn picked up wins on both the boys and girls side against Hodgdon, Calais blanked Houlton in boys soccer and Bangor Christian rolled past East Grand in girls action.

Several other games were postponed, with some new dates already set and others still waiting to be rescheduled.

Washburn Boys Edge Hodgdon

Washburn came away with a tight 3-2 boys soccer win over Hodgdon.

Silas Allen, Avery Nadeau and Miles Tate scored for the Beavers, while Nadeau also added an assist.

Hodgdon got goals from Jacob Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver. Oliver also had an assist, while Finn Gardiner helped set up one of the Hawks’ goals.

In an early-season game with plenty of chances, Washburn found just enough offense to finish off the road win.

Calais Blanks Houlton

Calais also picked up a boys soccer win Thursday, beating Houlton 3-0.

The Shiretowners were held off the scoreboard as Calais came away with the shutout.

Washburn Girls Top Hodgdon

On the girls side, Washburn put together a strong offensive performance in a 7-1 win over Hodgdon.

The Lady Beavers found the net throughout the matchup and came away with one of the bigger County results of the day.

Bangor Christian Beats East Grand

Bangor Christian added another girls soccer result Thursday with a 15-0 win over East Grand.

The loss came early in the season for East Grand, with more chances ahead as the schedule continues.

Weather Creates Schedule Changes

Thursday’s weather also forced several postponements around The County.

The Van Buren and Easton girls soccer game has been rescheduled for October 8 at 6 p.m.

The Fort Fairfield and Madawaska boys and girls soccer games have been moved to September 21, with game times listed for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The John Bapst and Caribou games, along with the Presque Isle and Foxcroft Academy games, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are weather permitting and subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Schenck/Stearns at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Van Buren at Katahdin, 4 p.m.

MSSM at Central Aroostook, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

MSSM at Central Aroostook, 4 p.m.

Calais at Katahdin, 4 p.m.

Fort Kent at Houlton, 6 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!