Central Aroostook opened its soccer season with a boys and girls sweep over Easton.

Presque Isle completed an unbeaten 4-0-1 preseason weekend downstate.

Caribou welcomed 107 runners for its Alumni and Community Night Cross-Country Race.

Aroostook County wasted no time delivering memorable performances during the opening weekend of the fall sports season.

Central Aroostook collected two soccer victories, Van Buren’s girls found the net seven times and Presque Isle returned from its downstate preseason tournament without a loss. Caribou also brought generations of runners together, while the University of Maine at Fort Kent earned a preseason victory at home.

Central Aroostook Sweeps Easton

Central Aroostook opened its countable soccer schedule with a pair of victories over Easton on Friday.

The Panther girls edged the Bears 1-0 in the opening game. Central Aroostook’s boys completed the sweep with a 3-1 victory in the second half of the doubleheader.

Van Buren’s girls produced the highest-scoring performance of Friday’s County schedule, defeating Washburn 7-1.

Emmily Lapierre led the Crusaders with a hat trick. Brielle Tavares scored Washburn’s lone goal.

Wisdom also started its boys soccer season with a victory, defeating Van Buren 3-1.

Friday’s Girls Soccer Finals

Central Aroostook 1, Easton 0

Van Buren 7, Washburn 1

Friday’s Boys Soccer Finals

Central Aroostook 3, Easton 1

Wisdom 3, Van Buren 1

Aroostook County’s harvest schools are permitted to begin countable soccer games ahead of most of Maine, giving local fans an early look at several teams hoping to contend deep into the fall.

Presque Isle Goes Unbeaten Downstate

The Presque Isle girls made one of the weekend’s longest preseason trips, traveling to Maranacook Community High School in Readfield for a round-robin tournament.

The field included Hermon, host Maranacook and Lewiston, giving the Wildcats opportunities to compete against programs they do not normally see during the regular season.

Presque Isle completed the five-game weekend with four victories and one tie.

Although the preseason results will not count toward the Wildcats’ regular-season record, going unbeaten against a strong collection of downstate teams provided Presque Isle with a promising start and valuable experience ahead of its countable schedule.

Brady Leads 107 Finishers in Caribou

Caribou’s 2026 Alumni and Community Night Cross-Country Race brought together current runners, former competitors and community members Friday evening.

A total of 107 runners completed the 2.65-mile course.

Conner Brady led the field with a winning time of 13 minutes, 40.60 seconds. Collin Lilley finished second in 14:15.40, followed closely by Liam Quint in 14:17.60.

Evan Graves placed fourth in 14:23.90. Easton Graves and Eamon Powers crossed the finish line less than a second apart in fifth and sixth.

Current Caribou runner Pierce Gorneault placed seventh overall in 14:44.30. Tewolde Stewart was 11th in 15:22.00.

Scarlett Beckum was the top female finisher, placing 14th overall in 15:49.00. Caribou’s Emma Graves finished 29th overall in 17:15.90.

The large turnout and creative team names added to a night centered on connecting Caribou’s cross-country history with its current program.

UMFK Men Earn Preseason Victory

The University of Maine at Fort Kent men’s soccer team earned a 3-2 preseason victory over Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday in Fort Kent.

The victory continued a busy exhibition schedule for the Bengals as they prepare for the upcoming regular season. Maine Maritime listed the contest as a scrimmage, so the result will not count toward either team’s regular-season record.

Today’s County Schedule

Two varsity soccer doubleheaders are scheduled across Aroostook County today.

Girls Soccer

Madawaska at Fort Kent, 5 p.m.

Easton at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer