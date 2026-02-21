The third meeting between the two best teams in Class S girls played exactly like a championship game, tight early, physical throughout, and decided by one dominant quarter.

Top-seed Wisdom completed the sweep over second-seed Katahdin on Saturday morning, pulling away in the second half for a 41-26 win to capture the Class S girls regional championship. The Lady Pioneers improve to 20-1 and will face Southern Maine champion Valley in the state title game. It will be Wisdom’s first trip to the state championship since 1998.

Both teams looked a little tight to start, and scoring came at a premium. Wisdom managed the early edge and led 7-2 after the first quarter.

The second quarter stayed in the same defensive rhythm, with both teams fully familiar with each other’s style and trying to win every possession. Katahdin found some offense late in the quarter and cut the deficit to two at halftime, with Wisdom holding a 13-11 lead at the break. Ava Lerman had 7 for Wisdom at halftime, and Polly Cullen led Katahdin with 4.

Katahdin came out of the locker room and tied the game quickly, but Wisdom responded with the stretch that decided the title. The Lady Pioneers turned up the defense, owned the glass, and held Katahdin to just five points in the third quarter, taking control with a 25-16 lead heading to the fourth.

Wisdom extended the lead to as many as 10 early in the fourth and stayed in command to the final horn, closing out the 41-26 win and the regional crown.

Lerman led Wisdom with 21 points, including 14 in the second half. Katahdin finishes an outstanding season 18-3, led by Ayanna Lester with 13 points.

Gallery from the Class S Northern Maine Final Gallery from the Wisdom Pioneers and Katahdin Cougars Class S Final Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette

