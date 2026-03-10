The annual All-Aroostook Aroostook League Scholars Banquet brought together some of the very best student-athletes in the County on Tuesday in Caribou, celebrating excellence not just in athletics, but in academics as well.

Each year, the banquet honors the students who have stood out in the classroom and in competition, recognizing the kind of discipline, leadership, and commitment that goes well beyond a scoreboard. It is one of the more meaningful events on the local sports calendar, a chance to celebrate the work these athletes have put in across every part of their high school careers.

Those in attendance also heard from former Olympian and Maine native Julia Clukey, who shared her story with the scholar-athletes in the room. Clukey spoke about how her journey in luge began in the late 1990s, starting with a letter in the mail, a trip to Lake Placid, and even a T-shirt, before growing into a career that took her to the Luge World Cup circuit, to multiple podium finishes at National Championships, and ultimately to the 2010 Olympics.

Her message centered on perseverance, growth, and continuing to push forward even when the path is not easy, a fitting one for a room filled with student-athletes who have already shown that same kind of dedication in their own lives.

The Aroostook League also awarded ten $500 scholarships during the banquet, continuing a tradition of supporting local students as they move on to their next chapter.

2026 Aroostook League Scholarship Recipients

Girls

Ava Lerman , Wisdom High School

Kailynn Stanco , Van Buren High School

Dianiliz Conde-Silva , Madawaska High School

Katherine Michaud , Fort Kent High School

Olivia Bate, Easton High School

Boys

Dillan Bishop , Southern Aroostook High School

Finn Dedek , Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Jaeden Wu , Houlton High School

Cayden Ala , Fort Fairfield High School

Scott Stubbs, Caribou High School

Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, scholarship recipients, and the many student-athletes recognized during the banquet. Days like this are a reminder that the County’s best stories are not just about wins and losses, but about the people behind them.