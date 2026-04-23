Caribou and Houlton/GHCA put together a strong showing Wednesday at Brewer Meet #1, posting a long list of top-10 finishes against a deep field in Brewer. By the end of the meet, Caribou was second in the girls team standings with 85 points and third in the boys standings with 75, while Houlton/GHCA finished sixth in the girls standings with 46 points and fourth in the boys standings with 63.33.

On the girls side, Caribou and Houlton/GHCA made their biggest impact in the distance events and middle distances. Emma Graves led the way for Caribou with wins in the 1600 in 5:44.11 and the 800 in 2:33.27. Andrea Ross gave Houlton/GHCA a second-place finish in both the 1600 and 3200, and also tied for third in the high jump. Other County top-10 girls finishers included April Mazur, third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 400, Kaitlyn Crouse, second in the 1600 race walk, Faith Schools, third in the race walk, Hannah Kowalski, fifth in the race walk, Gloria Dionne, fourth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800, Emma Drost, fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 400, Greta Kenney, third in the 400, Lillianna Kendall, fifth in the 400, Kaley Whitman, seventh in the 400, and Brianna Kendall, ninth in the 800. Caribou also placed fifth in the 4x100 relay and won the 4x400 relay in 5:01.82.

The County girls also produced points in several field events. Ross shared third in the high jump, Elizabeth Robbins was fifth in the pole vault, and Caribou swept three of the top five spots in the triple jump with Graves in third, Lauren Clayton in fourth, and Mariana Olmstead in fifth. Chloe Boma turned in one of the best all-around throwing days for the County girls, finishing second in the shot put, fifth in the discus, and sixth in the javelin, while Isabella McCarthy added a 10th-place finish in the discus for Houlton/GHCA.

On the boys side, the County teams were just as busy near the top of the results sheet. Houlton/GHCA won the 4x800 relay in 9:22.28, with Caribou taking second. Max Morrow won both the 100 and 200 for Caribou, while Brayden Drake won the 400 for Houlton/GHCA. In the race walk, Braden Lagasse was second and Cullen Lagasse sixth for Caribou. The 1600 was loaded with County finishers, with James Brady second, Nathan Brady third, Pierce Gorneault fourth, Wyatt Quint fifth, Logan Witmer sixth, and Xander Jamieson ninth. Caribou also finished second in the 4x100 relay. In the 800, Seth Dubay placed third, Drake was fourth, Witmer sixth, and Gorneault seventh. In the 3200, Scott Stubbs was second, James Brady third, Nathan Brady fourth, Tewolde Stewart fifth, and Quint sixth. Caribou added another relay finish with second in the 4x400.

In the boys field events, James Brady picked up another win by taking the javelin at 135-1. Cullen Lagasse placed eighth in the javelin, Braden Lagasse was 10th, and Micah Gilmour added a sixth-place finish in the pole vault for Houlton/GHCA.