Easton waited ten years to get back to this stage, then turned the Class S boys Northern Maine final into a fourth-quarter statement.

Final: Easton 58, Jonesport 42

Game breaker: Easton started the fourth with 14 straight points

Wild stats: Easton forced 31 turnovers and won the second half 37-16

The 2-seed Easton Bears took down the top-seed Jonesport Royals 58-42 in Bangor to win the Class S North title and punch their ticket to the Class S state championship for the first time since 2016. Easton will head to Augusta next Saturday to face the Valley Cavaliers.

The game opened fast and frantic, with dueling threes right out of the gate before Jonesport settled in and built a cushion. The Royals pushed the lead to nine midway through the first at 16-10, but Easton answered with a timeout and steadier offense.

The Bears kept chipping away in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to six midway through and getting it down to one later in the period, but Jonesport still carried a 26-21 lead into halftime. Raiden Cochran led Easton at the break with 12 points, while Anderson Alley had 11 for Jonesport.

Easton came out of the locker room still pressing, still attacking, and still making Jonesport work for everything. The Bears got it down to one early in the third, stayed right on the Royals the rest of the quarter, then finally grabbed the lead late behind strong defense. Easton took a 35-33 edge into the fourth.

Then the Bears dropped the hammer.

Easton opened the final quarter with a quick 8-0 run, and before Jonesport could breathe it became 14 straight points. By the time the Royals stopped the run at the foul line, Easton’s lead was up to 12 with under four minutes to play, and the Bears controlled the finish with calm ballhandling and clutch defense.

The numbers tell the story of that pull-away. Easton forced 31 turnovers and outscored Jonesport 37-16 in the second half on the way to the 58-42 win.

Cochran led Easton with 16 points, with Mason Pelletier adding 11. Ashton Bugbee adding 10 and Josiah Ellis scored 8 for the Bears, who move on with a 15-6 record. Jonesport finishes 12-9, led by Alley with 15 points, Koben Robinson with 10, and Nathaniel Johnson with 8.

Gallery from the Class S Boys North Final Gallery from the Easton Bears Jonesport-Beals Royals Class S Boys North Final Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette

