Two straight tournament weeks, one long scoreboard, and a whole lot of moments that are going to stick with the County for a long time.

From the first tip in Bangor to the final horn in Augusta, this season delivered everything we love about this time of year, packed gyms, loud crowds, nervous first quarters, and the kind of plays that flip a game and become instant stories. We saw teams make runs at the perfect time, defenses tighten when it mattered most, and players step into big moments like they were built for it.

Congrats to every kid who competed during tournament weeks. Whether your season ended earlier than you wanted or you made a deep run, you were part of something special. These weeks are not just about wins and losses, they are about teammates, community, and the memories you carry long after the brackets are put away.

A huge congratulations to the Fort Kent boys for bringing home a state championship, a historic finish to an unforgettable run. The Warriors gave the County a season to remember, and they closed it the best way possible, with a Gold Ball and a banner hanging in the gym forever.

And tip of the cap to the teams who claimed regional crowns and earned their place on the biggest stage. Wisdom girls captured the Class S regional Girls title, and Easton boys won the Class S North Boys championship.

Thanks for following along, and congrats again to every athlete, coach, and community that made this season what it was. More to come, and here's a few shots from Saturday!

Athlete of the Winter nominations will be open until Thursday 9pm, nominate a student-athlete from EVERY winter sport [HERE]