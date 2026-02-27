Tomorrow is the day, three County teams step onto the biggest stage with gold on the line, and every matchup has a storyline that feels scripted.

And if you want the quick schedule first, here it is: Wisdom at 11:05 a.m., Easton around 12:45 p.m., and Fort Kent around 8:45 p.m. We will have recaps, results, and more on 101.9 The Rock throughout the day.

Class S Girls: Wisdom vs Valley (11:05 a.m.)

Wisdom has already made history, and they are not done. The Lady Pioneers are 20-1 and headed to their first title game appearance since 1998.

In the Northern Maine tournament, Wisdom averaged 51 points per game and allowed only 20. That is not “good defense,” that is “you’re going to earn every dribble” defense.

Valley’s girls come in 20-1 as well, and their Southern numbers look like a video game, 73.3 points per game scored, 21.3 allowed. Something has to give, Wisdom’s clamp-down style versus Valley’s pace and firepower.

Class S Boys: Easton vs Valley (around 12:45 p.m.)

Easton is back in the state championship for the first time in ten years, and the opponent is the same one that ended the Bears’ run in 2016, the Valley Cavaliers.

Easton comes in 16-5, and the Northern Maine Tournament numbers are loud: the Bears averaged 71 points per game while allowing just 37.3. They have been fast, physical, and ruthless when the game tilts.

Valley enters 19-2, averaging 77 points per game in the Southern tournament while allowing 34. Two teams that can score in waves, two defenses that can choke the life out of a run, this one has all the ingredients.

Class C Boys: Fort Kent vs Maranacook (around 8:45 p.m.)

Fort Kent is playing for a state title for the first time ever, and the Warriors have earned every bit of this moment.

They enter 15-6 and averaged 65.3 points per game in the Northern Maine tournament while allowing 51. The Warriors have been dangerous because they can win in a track meet or a grind, and when it gets tight late, they have playmakers who want the ball.

Maranacook comes in 17-4 and is back in the title game for the first time since 2020. In the Southern tournament, the Tigers averaged 68.3 points per game, while allowing 60.3, which usually means one thing, expect runs, momentum swings, and a finish that comes down to who makes the last couple stops.

Three games. Three County teams. Three chances to bring Gold Balls back to the County.