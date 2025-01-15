As heard on 101.9 The Rock this evening, The Houlton Shiretowners earned a solid 72-58 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in an intense matchup of two teams jockeying for Tournament seeding.

Houlton’s Isiah Ervin led all scorers with an impressive 34 points. Jaedon Wu provided valuable support with 14 points, while Thadon Gentle added 12, helping the Shiretowners improve to 5-6 on the season.

Presque Isle fought hard, with Bodey McPherson leading the Wildcats' effort with 17 points. Kason Bua chipped in 14 points, and Brent Greenlaw contributed 10, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome Houlton’s offensive firepower.

The game featured high energy from both sides, but Houlton’s ability to control the pace and capitalize on key scoring opportunities ultimately made the difference.

Up next, the Shiretowners will look to continue their momentum when they face Foxcroft Academy on Saturday. The Wildcats, now seeking to rebound, will take on Orono in their Saturday matchup.

