Week Five Athlete of the Week Voting is LIVE!

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Five Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard! Voting is live until January 16th at 5pm with the winner announced on Friday during the Sports Report and on 1019therock.com!

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it.

Here are the Week Five Nominees:

Charlie Peers - Hockey - Presque Isle - Had two goals and five assists In an 11-1 Wildcat Win

Lily Oliver - Basketball - Fort Kent - Had a 29-point Triple Double in a win

Ava Ezell - Basketball - Hodgdon - Had a combined 42 points in two Lady Hawk wins

Cyran Ciarleglio - Basketball - Hodgdon - Recorded a 26-point Triple Double and combined 46 points in two Hawk wins

Quinn Pelletier - Basketball - Madawaska - The eighth grader scored 30, including the teams last 20, in an overtime win

Cayden Ala - Basketball - Fort Fairfield - Scored 29 in a Tiger win

Kason Bua - Basketball - Presque Isle - Scored a career-high 22 in a Wildcat win

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!

Nominations are open for Week Six Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!