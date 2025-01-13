Week Six Athlete of the Week Nominations LIVE!

Local student-athletes who excel both in their sport and academics deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. That's why Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are now open!

Week Six nominations are LIVE! You can nominate your Athlete of the week until January 19th at 5pm, for all activities from January 13th - January 19th!

This is your chance to celebrate the outstanding talent within our community. Know a student-athlete who has demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, or sportsmanship? Nominate them today!

The nomination process is simple. Just provide the athlete's name, team, and a brief description of what makes them stand out. Whether it's a game-winning play, a personal best, or consistent commitment to their team, we want to hear about it.

By nominating a deserving student-athlete, you're helping to shine a spotlight on their achievements. Don't miss this opportunity to recognize the local athletes who make us proud. Submit your nominations today and help celebrate their journey to success!

Week FIVE Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE! Click HERE to vote now!