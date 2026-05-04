Spring sports are moving fast across Aroostook County, and the second week of Athlete of the Week nominations brings another strong group of performances from the diamond, the track, and the tennis courts.

This week’s nominees include athletes who delivered in big moments, piled up impressive stat lines, and helped their teams continue a strong start to the spring season.

Amelia Matwyko of Houlton High School put together a dominant week in the circle and at the plate. Matwyko pitched two complete-game wins, striking out a combined 25 batters, while also going 5-for-6 at the plate.

Finn Gardiner of Hodgdon High School had a big week offensively for the Hawks, hitting a combined 7-for-9 over two games while driving in a pair of runs.

Brooke Shields of Southern Aroostook High School was nearly impossible to stop at the plate, going 9-for-10 with 10 RBIs. Shields also earned a five-inning win in the circle, striking out 14.

Brayden Barnard of Washburn High School turned in a strong outing on the mound, pitching a complete-game win while allowing just one run and striking out 11.

Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle High School had a standout day on the track, winning both the 800-meter and 1600-meter races at Saturday’s PVC meet.

Alice Korzekwa of Presque Isle High School made County tennis history, becoming the first County tennis athlete to automatically qualify for the state tournament.

Now it’s time to vote. Support the athlete you think had the top performance of Spring Week Two and help recognize another standout week in Aroostook County sports.