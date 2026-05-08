Houlton High School’s Amelia Matwyko has been named the Spring Week Two Athlete of the Week after a dominant stretch on the softball field. This is Amelia's Second honor as Athlete of the Week, also earning the nod for Spring Week Two last season.

Matwyko put together one of the strongest two-way performances of the week across Aroostook County, delivering for the Shires both in the circle and at the plate.

In the circle, Matwyko pitched two complete-game wins for Houlton, striking out a combined 25 batters. She also helped her own cause offensively, going 5-for-6 at the plate during the week.

That kind of production makes it hard to ignore. Complete-game pitching performances are impressive on their own, but pairing them with a strong week at the plate helped Matwyko stand out in a crowded group of Spring Week Two nominees.

This week’s ballot also included standout performances from Finn Gardiner of Hodgdon, Brooke Shields of Southern Aroostook, Brayden Barnard of Washburn, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, and Alice Korzekwa of Presque Isle.

Congratulations to Amelia Matwyko of Houlton High School, your Spring Week Two Athlete of the Week.

Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are OPEN until Sunday 8pm. Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]