Vote Now For Spring Week Four Athlete Of The Week

Spring Week Four brought another loaded stretch of County sports, and now it is time to vote for the next Athlete of the Week.

This week’s nominees include standout performances from softball, baseball, and track and field, with big swings, strong pitching outings, and all-around efforts helping lead the way.

Voting is live now and will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m. The Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week winner will be announced Friday morning.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Lydia Qualey, Katahdin Softball

Lydia Qualey put together one of the biggest offensive performances of the spring.

Qualey hit three home runs and drove in 8 runs to help lead Katahdin in a 22-4 win.

Nic Plourde, Caribou Baseball

Nic Plourde helped Caribou pick up a big 11-7 win.

Plourde earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, over 4 and 2/3 innings while striking out five. He also added multiple hits at the plate for the Vikings.

Tommy King, Baseball

Tommy King put together a strong all-around week both at the plate and on the mound.

King went 7-for-11 with 3 RBIs and 3 walks. He also threw 6 and 2/3 innings across two appearances, including one start, allowing four earned runs while walking just two batters and striking out nine.

Autumn Quint, Hodgdon Softball

Autumn Quint had a huge offensive day for Hodgdon.

Quint hit two home runs and drove in 7 runs to lead the Lady Hawks in a 27-15 win.

Olivia Beaulieu, Caribou Softball

Olivia Beaulieu had a strong all-around game for Caribou.

Beaulieu pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven, and also added two hits at the plate as the Lady Vikings picked up an 11-0 win.

Cayden Ala, Fort Fairfield Baseball

Cayden Ala turned in a dominant outing for Fort Fairfield.

Ala pitched four perfect innings and struck out nine in a 12-1 win.

Voting Is Open

Cast your vote for the Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week now.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.