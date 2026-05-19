Monday’s County Scoreboard was packed with baseball and softball action, including doubleheaders, late rallies, shutouts and several big offensive performances.

Fort Fairfield had a strong day against Washburn, Presque Isle picked up wins over Houlton, Wisdom softball got a no-hitter from Ava Lerman, and several teams added key wins across the County.

Baseball

Ellsworth 10, Caribou 0

Ellsworth took game one of its doubleheader with Caribou, 10-0.

Ellsworth 18, Caribou 0

Ellsworth also won game two, 18-0.

Fort Fairfield 10, Washburn 0

Fort Fairfield opened its doubleheader with Washburn with a 10-0 win.

Levi Cole and Charlie Griffeth each drove in 3 runs for the Tigers. Jonah LeBlanc pitched the shutout, striking out eight.

Fort Fairfield 12, Washburn 0

Fort Fairfield completed the sweep with a 12-0 win in game two.

Levi Cole had another big game, going 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs. Lucas Cormier and King each drove in two runs, while King also pitched a three-inning shutout and struck out six.

Hodgdon 8, Wisdom 7

Hodgdon scored three runs in the final frame to come back and beat Wisdom, 8-7.

Landon Botting led the Hawks, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs.

For Wisdom, Preston Lavoie went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Southern Aroostook 11, Ashland 1

Southern Aroostook picked up an 11-1 win over Ashland.

Dillan Bishop went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Warriors, while Jakoby Porter went 3-for-3.

For Ashland, Tyler Cunningham drove in the Hornets’ lone run.

Presque Isle 23, Houlton 0

Presque Isle had a big offensive day in a 23-0 win over Houlton.

Eli Jandreau went 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs, while Kason Bua went 4-for-4 and scored four times. Malachi Winslow and Evan Ellis each went 3-for-5, and Carter Vigue added two hits and scored three runs for the Wildcats.

Softball

Ellsworth 6, Caribou 5

Ellsworth edged Caribou, 6-5, in game one of their doubleheader.

Full recap: [INSERT LINK HERE]

Ellsworth 12, Caribou 2

Ellsworth also picked up a 12-2 win in game two.

Full recap: [INSERT LINK HERE]

Fort Fairfield 4, Washburn 3

Fort Fairfield earned a close 4-3 win over Washburn in game one.

Isabella Winters picked up the win, striking out 12, and also added two hits at the plate for the Lady Tigers.

For Washburn, Tismo had three hits.

Fort Fairfield 12, Washburn 2

Fort Fairfield completed the softball sweep with a 12-2 win in game two.

Winters drove in 5 runs for the Lady Tigers, while Addison Cole went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

Ashland 9, Southern Aroostook 6

Ashland scored seven runs over the final two innings to come back and beat Southern Aroostook, 9-6.

Addison Cray drove in two runs for the Lady Hornets. Emma Doughty, Macie MacLean and Layla Burby each scored twice.

For Southern Aroostook, Haylee Given drove in two runs, Brooke Shields went 3-for-3, and Given scored three times.

Wisdom 18, Hodgdon 0

Wisdom picked up an 18-0 win over Hodgdon.

Ava Lerman threw a three-inning no-hitter for the Lady Pioneers, striking out seven. Kelsie Daigle added two hits for Wisdom.

Central Aroostook 17, Madawaska 6

Central Aroostook earned a 17-6 win over Madawaska.

Presque Isle 7, Houlton 1

Presque Isle picked up a 7-1 win over Houlton.

Kolbie Langley had two hits and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Wildcats. Peyton Boinske and Astra Laughton each added two hits, and Laughton went the distance in the circle, striking out eight.

For Houlton, Lainey Henderson and Keegan Brown each had two hits.

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