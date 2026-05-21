Wednesday’s County Scoreboard featured baseball and softball action from around the region, with several teams putting together big offensive afternoons.

Katahdin and Washburn picked up baseball wins, while Katahdin, Southern Aroostook, Houlton and Wisdom earned softball victories.

Baseball

Katahdin 13, Hodgdon 9

Katahdin picked up a 13-9 win over Hodgdon.

Bradley Swallow led the Cougars, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and two runs scored. Conor Schmidt and Calvin Richardson also scored twice for Katahdin.

For Hodgdon, Landon Botting had two hits and drove in a run.

Washburn 13, Wisdom 7

Washburn earned a 13-7 win over Wisdom.

Tommy King had two hits and drove in 3 runs for the Beavers. Brayden Barnard and Miles Tate each drove in two runs, while Avery Nadeau added two hits.

For Wisdom, Joel Desjardins had two hits and drove in 3 runs. Sam Tardif, Alex Bebout and James Desjardins each drove in one.

Softball

Katahdin 17, Hodgdon 1

Katahdin picked up a 17-1 win over Hodgdon.

Southern Aroostook 17, Central Aroostook 13

Southern Aroostook won a high-scoring matchup over Central Aroostook, 17-13.

Alexa Hersey went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Lady Warriors. Ally Shields added two hits and drove in 3.

Houlton 20, Calais 4

Houlton had a big day at the plate in a 20-4 win over Calais.

Maddie Beals had three hits, drove in 3 runs and scored three times for the Lady Shires. Amelia Flewelling added a hit and drove in 3.

Mylee Sylvia, Amelia Matwyko and Kylah Tuttle each had two hits. Tuttle also drove in 3 runs.

Wisdom 13, Washburn 3

Wisdom picked up a 13-3 win over Washburn.

Mikayla Michaud had three hits and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Pioneers. Ava Lerman, Madi Cyr and Kelsie Daigle each drove in two.

For Washburn, Yrah Timso, Journey Bragg and Haily Campbell drove in the Lady Beavers’ runs.