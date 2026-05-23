Friday’s County Scoreboard brought a pair of unbeaten storylines, extra innings, doubleheader sweeps, and several big offensive performances across baseball and softball.

Fort Fairfield baseball stayed perfect with a 2-1 thriller over Katahdin in nine innings, while Katahdin softball remained unbeaten with a big win over Fort Fairfield. Hodgdon baseball swept Madawaska, Madawaska softball swept Hodgdon, and Ashland softball added another strong offensive day.

Baseball

Fort Fairfield 2, Katahdin 1, 9 innings

Fort Fairfield remained undefeated with a 2-1 win over Katahdin in nine innings.

Jacob Edgecomb won it for the Tigers with a bunt single in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Eric Helstrom.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Jonah LeBlanc went 7 and 2/3 innings for Fort Fairfield, allowing just one run while striking out 14. Calvin Richardson was just as strong for Katahdin, going eight innings, allowing one run, and striking out seven.

Hodgdon 7, Madawaska 4

Hodgdon opened its doubleheader with a 7-4 win over Madawaska.

Dan Henderson and Jacob Tuttle each had two hits for the Hawks. Ashton Guerrette had two hits for the Owls.

Hodgdon 5, Madawaska 0

Hodgdon completed the sweep with a 5-0 win in game two.

Finn Gardiner pitched a five-inning shutout, striking out six. Dan Henderson added a two-RBI triple in the third inning.

Washington Academy 21, Houlton 1

Washington Academy picked up a 21-1 win over Houlton.

Softball

Katahdin 25, Fort Fairfield 3

In another battle of unbeatens, Katahdin stayed perfect with a 25-3 win over Fort Fairfield.

The Lady Cougars had several big performances at the plate. Dakotah Stevens went 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and five runs scored. Emily McNally went 5-for-5 with a home run, 5 RBIs and five runs scored.

Polly Cullen went 4-for-4 with a home run, 4 RBIs and five runs scored. Trinity Lane went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored, while Lydia Qualey went 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.

For Fort Fairfield, Cadence Binnie had a single and drove in a run.

Madawaska 34, Hodgdon 23

Madawaska won a high-scoring game one over Hodgdon, 34-23.

Daniliz Conde-Silva had three hits, including a home run, and drove in 6 runs to lead the Lady Owls.

For Hodgdon, Kylie Campbell had five hits. Mariah Silliboy had three hits and drove in four, while Abby Henderson and Autumn Quint each added three hits.

Madawaska 25, Hodgdon 6

Madawaska completed the sweep with a 25-6 win in game two.

Ainsley Migneault had four hits and drove in 4 runs to lead the Lady Owls. Savannah Legasse added two hits and 2 RBIs.

For Hodgdon, Addy Mills had two hits and drove in 2 runs.

Ashland 15, Wisdom 5

Ashland picked up a 15-5 win over Wisdom.

Angel Hafford led the Lady Hornets with three hits and 6 RBIs. Sadie Trams added two hits and drove in 5 runs, while Macie MacLean added three hits.

For Wisdom, Madi Cyr, Ellie Cyr and Riley Guerrette each had two hits.

Washington Academy 11, Houlton 2

Washington Academy picked up an 11-2 win over Houlton.

Amelia Flewelling had a two-RBI double for the Lady Shires.

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