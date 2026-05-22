The County Scoreboard: May 21 High School Sports Results

A busy Thursday slate brought wins across baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis for County teams, with Caribou, Presque Isle, Ashland, Houlton and Van Buren all putting together notable performances on May 21. The Aroostook League Track and Field Championships were also held yesterday, you can check the results of both the GIRLS and BOYS here.

Baseball

Caribou 8, Foxcroft Academy 5

Caribou picked up an 8-5 baseball win over Foxcroft Academy.

Carter St. Pierre led the Vikings at the plate, going 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Camden Codrey also added a hit and drove in a run for Caribou.

Softball

Caribou 13, Foxcroft Academy 2

The Caribou softball team also came away with a win over Foxcroft Academy, taking a 13-2 victory.

Olivia Beaulieu had another big day for the Lady Vikings, going 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Lilly Bell and Mackenzie Cole each had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Evelyn Bell and Lilly McCrossin also chipped in with 2 hits apiece.

Presque Isle 14, Fort Kent 4

Presque Isle earned a 14-4 softball win over Fort Kent.

Madison Brazier had a 3-RBI triple for the Lady Wildcats, while Reagan Stubbs added a hit and drove in 3 runs. Peyton Jennings and Gan Curtis each finished with 2 hits for Presque Isle.

For Fort Kent, Libby Jackson had 2 hits and an RBI, while Niah Durost added 2 hits and drove in a run for the Lady Warriors.

Ashland Sweeps Central Aroostook

Ashland picked up two wins over Central Aroostook in softball doubleheader action.

The Hornets won Game One 22-12, then came back with a 19-9 win in Game Two.

Lacrosse

Houlton 8, Opponent 6

Houlton earned an 8-6 win in lacrosse action.

Colby Tapley led the offense with 3 goals and 1 assist. Jacob Bushey added 2 goals, while Eli Brown had 1 goal and 1 assist. Carter Carmichael also had 1 goal and 1 assist, Pat Marino scored once, and Carter Smith added an assist.

Smith also had a strong day in goal, finishing with 19 saves.

Tennis

Van Buren Girls Sweep Schenck

The Van Buren girls tennis team picked up two wins over Schenck.

Van Buren won the first match 4-1, then took the second match 5-0.

Emily Lapierre defeated Ellora Peavey 8-0 and 8-2. Alex Deschaine split her two matches with Summer Rivas, falling 8-5 in the first before winning the second 8-6. Natalie Beaulieu defeated Molly Lagasse 8-3 and 8-0.

In doubles, Taylor Ouellette and Madelyn Marquis defeated Avery Spearin and Autumn Rivas 8-2 and 8-0. Hannah Ouellette and Mya Perkins won by forfeit.

Schenck Boys Sweep Van Buren

In boys tennis, Schenck defeated Van Buren 4-1 in the first match and 5-0 in the second.

Alex Violette earned Van Buren’s win in the opener, defeating Sunday Voraraji 8-4. Voraraji came back to win the second match 8-6.

Hunter Hale defeated Isaac Martin 8-3 and 8-6, while Caleb Peavey defeated Gavin Gagnon 8-2 and 8-1.

In doubles, James Matarazzo and Cameron Mayhew defeated Cameron Casey and Christopher McGuinness 8-0 and 8-1. Seth McDunnan and Jaxson Savage won by forfeit.

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