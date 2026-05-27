There were tennis results, baseball matchups, big softball numbers, a nine-inning battle, a grand slam, and a Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse comeback that closed the season in memorable fashion.

Here is the May 26 County high school sports roundup.

Tennis

Presque Isle Girls 4, Caribou 1

The Presque Isle girls picked up a 4-1 win over Caribou.

Caribou Boys 5, Presque Isle 0

The Caribou boys earned a 5-0 win over Presque Isle.

Fort Kent Girls 5, Madawaska 0

Fort Kent swept Madawaska on the girls side.

In singles, Addison Chasse won 9-7, Laney Caron won 8-4, and Haidyn Saucier won 8-0.

In doubles, Lilly Bouchard and Tilly Daigle won 8-0, while Ella Dubois and Simone Guimond won by forfeit.

Fort Kent Boys 5, Madawaska 0

The Fort Kent boys also picked up a 5-0 win over Madawaska.

In singles, Mason Pelletier won 8-0, Finley Marquis won 8-0, and James Wilson won 8-6.

In doubles, Wyatt Daigle and Caleb Saucier won 8-0, while Easton Daigle and Reed Michaud won 8-2.

Baseball

Katahdin 6, Washburn 1

Katahdin picked up a 6-1 win over Washburn in a rain-shortened five-inning game.

Calvin Richardson gave the Cougars the big swing of the day, hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning to help push Katahdin in front for good.

Madawaska 5, Wisdom 4

Madawaska edged Wisdom, 5-4, in a close one.

Josh Querze drove in the game-winning run for the Owls. Ashton Guerrette had three hits and an RBI for Madawaska.

For Wisdom, Kamden Daigle had two hits and drove in two runs.

Hodgdon 15, Southern Aroostook 7

Hodgdon picked up a 15-7 win over Southern Aroostook.

Michael Fitzpatrick had a big all-around day for the Hawks, going 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and four runs scored. He also pitched four innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine.

For Southern Aroostook, Dikki Chambers had two hits and an RBI.

Caribou 7, Fort Kent 3

Caribou earned a 7-3 win over Fort Kent.

Nic Plourde had two hits and 2 RBIs for the Vikings, while Carter St. Pierre added two hits and an RBI.

For Fort Kent, Tobias Naranja had two hits.

Softball

Caribou 15, Fort Kent 4

Caribou picked up a 15-4 win over Fort Kent.

Jayden Holmes went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Vikings. Lily McCrossin and Shayna Pelletier each added two hits.

For Fort Kent, Mallory Malmborg and Niah Durost each had two hits.

Southern Aroostook 21, Hodgdon 4

Southern Aroostook had a big day at the plate in a 21-4 win over Hodgdon.

Alexa Hersey went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs, while Raven Ward went 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs. Ally Shields, Emma Stubbs, Haylee Given, and Nevawh Keyes each added two hits.

Brooke Shields also had a strong day, collecting three hits, scoring five times, and pitching five innings with nine strikeouts.

Wisdom 22, Madawaska 0

Wisdom scored all 22 runs in the first inning and picked up a 22-0 win over Madawaska.

Every Lady Pioneer reached base at least once. Ava Lerman and Emma Soucy each had four hits for Wisdom.

Fort Fairfield 8, Ashland 4, 9 innings

Fort Fairfield outlasted Ashland, 8-4, in a nine-inning battle.

Cadence Binnie delivered the big swing for the Lady Tigers, hitting a go-ahead inside-the-park three-run home run to put Fort Fairfield in front for good.

Addison Cole also had a huge day, finishing with five hits.

Ashland kept pace throughout the game. Macie MacLean went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs, while Sadie Trams had four hits for the Lady Hornets.

Katahdin 14, Washburn 1

Katahdin stayed unbeaten with a 14-1 win over Washburn.

Savannah McGraw and Lydia Qualey both went 4-for-4 for the Lady Cougars. Dakotah Stevens added three hits, while Emily McNally and Polly Cullen each had two.

Cullen also pitched five innings and struck out 10.

Girls Lacrosse

Northern Maine Moose 11, Lawrence 10

The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team came back from a six-goal deficit to beat Lawrence, 11-10.

The win gave the Moose a program-best fifth victory of the season and their first three-game winning streak, and Tori Ervin reached the 100-point milestone in this game.

Full highlights from that game can be read here: [HERE]

Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week voting still live until Thursday at 1pm, vote [HERE]