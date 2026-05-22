The Presque Isle girls turned in a dominant team performance at the Aroostook League Track and Field Championships, finishing first with 337 points. Caribou placed second with 87 points, while Fort Kent finished third with 52. Houlton/GHCA, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Washburn and Fort Fairfield rounded out the team scoring.

Presque Isle had a huge day across the board, with wins on the track, in the jumps, in the relays and in the throws. Aleah Rideout led the distance and mid-distance events with wins in the 400, 800 and 1600, while also placing second in the 3200. Brigid Schupbach won the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and also finished third in the 200.

The field events also brought several standout performances. Haleigh Archer won the long jump, Libby Greenlaw won the high jump, Annamarie Blanchard won the triple jump, Elizabeth Robbins won the pole vault, Emlyn Nadeau won the javelin, Breanna Burlock won the discus and Chloe Boma won the shot put.

Here are the top finishers from the girls events.

Girls Team Scores

Presque Isle - 337 Caribou - 87 Fort Kent - 52 Houlton/GHCA - 45 MSSM - 16 Washburn - 5 Fort Fairfield - 4

Girls Top Six Results

100 Meter Hurdles

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 18.76 Neve O'Donnell, Presque Isle, 19.40 April Mazur, Houlton/GHCA, 19.71 Hailey Himes, Presque Isle, 20.94

100 Meter Dash

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 14.42 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 14.47 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle, 14.59 Greta Kenney, Houlton/GHCA, 14.69 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle, 14.74 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 14.86

1600 Meter Race Walk

Emerson Miller, Presque Isle, 8:43.18 Hattie Cogswell, Presque Isle, 9:30.67 Caela Day, Caribou, 9:40.96 Kaitlyn Crouse, Caribou, 11:30.86 Annalise Roderick, MSSM, 12:09.45 Hannah Kowalski, Houlton/GHCA, 12:50.96

1600 Meter Run

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 5:36.18 Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 5:36.36 Emma Graves, Caribou, 5:43.41 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 6:00.04 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 6:18.74 Gloria Dionne, Caribou, 6:22.89

400 Meter Dash

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 1:06.36 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 1:09.85 Kai Huntington, Presque Isle, 1:10.25 Greta Kenney, Houlton/GHCA, 1:10.42 Makenna Walsh, Presque Isle, 1:12.19 April Mazur, Houlton/GHCA, 1:12.67

300 Meter Hurdles

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 54.47 Neve O'Donnell, Presque Isle, 55.27 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 58.53

800 Meter Run

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 2:35.67 Emma Graves, Caribou, 2:37.30 Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 2:40.03 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 2:44.15 Dalayna Mincey, Houlton/GHCA, 2:58.05 Lydia Bragdon, Presque Isle, 3:01.28

200 Meter Dash

Grace Doustou, Fort Kent, 29.88 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle, 30.15 Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle, 30.29 Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 31.10 Brooklyn Smith, Presque Isle, 31.23 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle, 31.48

3200 Meter Run

Emma Graves, Caribou, 12:19.63 Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 12:39.72 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 13:38.27 Gloria Dionne, Caribou, 13:41.41 Jade Clayton, Presque Isle, 15:11.00

4x400 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 4:43.97 MSSM, 5:25.88 Caribou, 5:40.59

High Jump

Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 4-10 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 4-8 Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 4-8 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 4-6 Keira Tompkins, Presque Isle, 4-4 Hattie Cogswell, Presque Isle, 4-2

Long Jump

Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 15-4.75 Grace Doustou, Fort Kent, 14-6.50 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 14-5.25 Lucy Cheney, Presque Isle, 14-5.25 Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 14-2.25 Arabella Grott, Fort Kent, 13-6

Triple Jump

Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 31-8 Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, 30-11 Arabella Grott, Fort Kent, 28-11.75 Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 28-11.50 Lydia Bragdon, Presque Isle, 28-10 Neve O'Donnell, Presque Isle, 28-8.25

Javelin Throw

Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent, 101-1 McKayla Guerrette, Presque Isle, 90-6 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 83-6 Kendall Ainsworth, Fort Fairfield, 77-9 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle, 77-1 Jaici Carney, Washburn, 74-6

Discus Throw

Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 90-6 Chloe Boma, Caribou, 85-1 Rachel Wilson, Fort Kent, 79-9 Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 78-8 Annalise Roderick, MSSM, 76-10 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle, 74-8

Shot Put

Chloe Boma, Caribou, 30-2 Kloe DeMerchant, Presque Isle, 27-10 Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 27-1 Aubrey Ellsworth, Presque Isle, 26-1 Annalise Roderick, MSSM, 25-5 Rachel Wilson, Fort Kent, 24-5

Pole Vault

Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 7-6 Haleigh Archer, Presque Isle, 7-0 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 6-6 Zivah Peterson, Caribou, 5-6

4x800 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 11:57.81

4x100 Meter Relay

Fort Kent, 56.47 Presque Isle, 56.61 Houlton/GHCA, 59.35 Washburn, 1:01.60 MSSM, 1:04.54 Washburn, 1:04.90

Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are LIVE and open until Sunday 9pm. Click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete today!