Saturday’s County Scoreboard was a short one, but the two doubleheaders in Presque Isle still brought plenty to talk about.

The Presque Isle softball team swept Ellsworth, including a comeback walk-off win in game one. On the baseball side, Ellsworth swept Presque Isle, with game one featuring a perfect game from Jackson Barry.

Softball

Presque Isle 5, Ellsworth 4

Presque Isle opened the softball doubleheader with a 5-4 comeback win over Ellsworth.

The Lady Wildcats trailed 4-2 before rallying late. Kolbie Langley drove in the tying run with an RBI single, and Peyton Jennings followed with the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Peyton Boinske went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for Presque Isle. Reagan Stubbs also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Olivia Edgecomb picked up the win, allowing just two earned runs and striking out five.

For Ellsworth, Camryn Clough went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. She also pitched the complete game and struck out 13. Jovi Nightingale and Kaylee Bagley each had two hits and scored two runs.

Presque Isle 8, Ellsworth 2

Presque Isle completed the sweep with an 8-2 win in game two.

The Lady Wildcats scored in every frame and kept the pressure on throughout the game.

Peyton Jennings went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Peyton Boinske had a triple, scored on an error, and scored two runs total.

Astra Laughton also pitched a complete game for Presque Isle, striking out 10 in the win.

For Ellsworth, Camryn Clough went 2-for-3 and drove in one of the Lady Eagles’ two runs.

Baseball

Ellsworth 12, Presque Isle 0

Ellsworth won game one of the baseball doubleheader, 12-0.

Jackson Barry threw a five-inning perfect game for the Eagles, striking out 10 on 56 pitches.

Ellsworth 14, Presque Isle 1

Ellsworth also took game two, 14-1.

Evan Ellis had Presque Isle’s lone hit, while Oliver Woollard scored the Wildcats’ run.

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