Presque Isle put together a strong all-around day to win the boys team title at the Aroostook League Track and Field Championships, finishing with 244 points. Fort Fairfield placed second with 116 points, while Caribou finished third with 103. Houlton/GHCA, Fort Kent, Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Washburn rounded out the team scoring.

The meet featured standout performances across the track and field events, including a big day from Caribou’s Max Morrow, who won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Fort Fairfield’s Ethan Walsh also had a major day, winning the high jump, long jump and triple jump, while Presque Isle’s Lucas Freeman swept the hurdle events.

Presque Isle also picked up key wins in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, with Caribou winning the 4x800 relay.

Here are the top finishers from the boys events.

Boys Team Scores

Presque Isle - 244 Fort Fairfield - 116 Caribou - 103 Houlton/GHCA - 55 Fort Kent - 35 MSSM - 17 Washburn - 14

Boys Top Six Results

4x800 Meter Relay

Caribou, 9:33.52 Presque Isle, 10:23.95 MSSM, 10:42.06 Fort Fairfield, 12:24.46

110 Meter Hurdles

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 18.45 Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield, 18.93 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 19.10 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle, 20.46 Carter Blackstone, Presque Isle, 21.07 Xander Jamieson, Caribou, 21.45

100 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou, 11.87 Spencer Freeman, Presque Isle, 12.24 Garrett Plourde, Washburn, 12.44 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent, 12.61 Cayden Ala, Fort Fairfield, 12.65 Kason Chen, Presque Isle, 12.67

1600 Meter Race Walk

Joseph Cote, Presque Isle, 9:01.56 Carter Blackstone, Presque Isle, 9:43.80 Ishmael Salter, Presque Isle, 9:54.75 Cullen Lagasse, Caribou, 9:59.75 Geonni Guevara, Presque Isle, 10:01.27 Connor Meile, Presque Isle, 10:15.82

1600 Meter Run

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 4:48.64 Scott Stubbs, Caribou, 4:49.85 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 4:51.09 Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, 4:54.34 Seth Dubay, Caribou, 4:56.55 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 4:57.17

4x100 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 46.78 Fort Kent, 48.58 Washburn, 50.54 Fort Fairfield, 52.01 Caribou, 53.58

400 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou, 51.14 Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 53.87 Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle, 58.01 Vincent Heibel, Fort Fairfield, 59.57 Zander Mussmann, MSSM, 59.64 Ian Thibodeau, MSSM, 1:02.07

800 Meter Run

Seth Dubay, Caribou, 2:09.38 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 2:09.54 Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, 2:19.64 Ben Uhlenhake, MSSM, 2:20.86 Logan Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, 2:22.18 Hunter Craig, Presque Isle, 2:24.11

200 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou, 23.25 Christopher Edgecomb, Presque Isle, 24.49 Spencer Freeman, Presque Isle, 24.64 Vincent Sonesath, Presque Isle, 24.86 Vincent Heibel, Fort Fairfield, 25.07 Kason Chen, Presque Isle, 25.14

3200 Meter Run

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, 10:22.91 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 10:30.44 Wyatt Quint, Houlton/GHCA, 10:35.68 Scott Stubbs, Caribou, 10:36.66 Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, 10:42.14 Cameron Levesque, Caribou, 11:43.34

4x400 Meter Relay

Presque Isle, 3:50.53 Houlton/GHCA, 3:58.53 Caribou, 4:05.04 MSSM, 4:11.68 Fort Kent, 4:18.21 Fort Fairfield, 4:22.67

Long Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 20-4.75 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 19-7.25 Kilian Deschaine, Presque Isle, 18-9.50 Vincent Heibel, Fort Fairfield, 18-6.25 David Shaw, Presque Isle, 18-1.50 Dale Pelletier, Fort Kent, 17-6.50

Triple Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 40-10 Vincent Heibel, Fort Fairfield, 40-6.50 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 40-3 Max Morrow, Caribou, 38-6.50 Kilian Deschaine, Presque Isle, 38-3.75 Isaac Gogain, Presque Isle, 36-2.25

Javelin Throw

Karter Poisson, Presque Isle, 135-11 Sam Johnson, Fort Kent, 133-5 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 133-1 Eli Mosher, Presque Isle, 126-9 James Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 123-3 Blair Guerrette, Presque Isle, 120-7

Discus Throw

David Shaw, Presque Isle, 133-10 Gavin Severe, Fort Kent, 123-10 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 119-6 Noah Holland, Presque Isle, 110-6 Leo Stacey, Presque Isle, 105-10 Blair Guerrette, Presque Isle, 98-10

Shot Put

Noah Holland, Presque Isle, 39-4.50 Eli Mosher, Presque Isle, 36-2 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 34-10.50 Gavin Severe, Fort Kent, 34-0 Landon Markie, Washburn, 33-9 David Shaw, Presque Isle, 33-7.50

Pole Vault

Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 9-6 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 8-6 Micah Gilmour, Houlton/GHCA, 8-6 Hunter Craig, Presque Isle, 8-6 Cullen Lagasse, Caribou, 8-6 Jeremy Charette, Presque Isle, 8-0

300 Meter Hurdles

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 44.93 Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield, 47.93 Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 49.23 Thomas Langille, Presque Isle, 50.69 Xander Jamieson, Caribou, 51.42 John Bechtel, Caribou, 52.50

High Jump

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 6-6 Kilian Deschaine, Presque Isle, 5-6 Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 5-6 Micah Gilmour, Houlton/GHCA, 5-2 Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA, 5-2 Jakob Estey, Presque Isle, 5-2

Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are LIVE and open until Sunday 9pm. Click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete today!