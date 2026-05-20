Tuesday’s County Scoreboard featured a lighter slate, but there were still several strong performances across baseball, softball, and lacrosse.

Houlton boys lacrosse earned a win over Nokomis, Presque Isle picked up baseball and softball wins over Fort Kent, and Southern Aroostook baseball took care of Madawaska.

Baseball

Presque Isle 14, Fort Kent 8

Presque Isle picked up a 14-8 win over Fort Kent.

Lucas Wood led the Wildcats with a 3-for-4 afternoon, driving in two runs. Trenten Mastro and Carter Vigue each added two hits, while Eli Jandreau, Brandon Porter, and Oliver Woollard each drove in two runs.

For Fort Kent, Dominic Cyr went 3-for-4 and scored three times. Tyler Taggett and Wil Morneault each had two hits for the Warriors.

Southern Aroostook 8, Madawaska 3

Southern Aroostook earned an 8-3 win over Madawaska.

Jakoby Porter helped pace the Warriors, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored.

Dikki Chambers picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two earned runs on two hits while striking out 14.

For Madawaska, Isaac Beaulieu, Josh Querze, and Ashton Guerrette each had a hit.

Softball

Presque Isle 15, Fort Kent 2

Presque Isle picked up a 15-2 win over Fort Kent in the lone softball game of the afternoon.

Lacrosse

Houlton 5, Nokomis 2

The Houlton boys lacrosse team earned a 5-2 win over Nokomis.

Damien Stewart and Pat Marino each scored two goals for Houlton, while Clive Small added one goal.

Eli Brown had two assists, and Jacob Bushey added one assist. Smith made six saves in net for Houlton.

Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE until Thursday 1pm, vote [HERE]!