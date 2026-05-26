The Northern Maine Moose girls lacrosse team had quite the finish to their season.

Northern Maine made the 170-mile trip south to Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon to take on Lawrence in the final game of the year, and the final game for the Moose seniors.

Early on, it did not look like the Moose were going to get the ending they wanted.

Lawrence jumped out to an 8-2 lead by halftime, putting Northern Maine in a big hole heading into the second half.

Then the Moose came roaring back.

Northern Maine chipped away at the lead throughout the second half, turning what looked like a tough road loss into one of the biggest wins in program history.

Senior Tori Ervin entered the game with 95 career points, needing five more to reach 100. She hit the milestone with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter, cutting the Lawrence lead to 10-9.

The Moose kept pushing from there.

Junior Morgan Quirk followed with the tying goal, and with 2:41 left in the game, Southern Aroostook’s Aolie Watt scored the game-winner to put Northern Maine in front.

Freshman Ali Fagnant won the next draw, and the Moose were able to hold possession until the clock hit zero.

Northern Maine held on for the 11-10 win.

With the victory, the Moose finished the season with a program-best five wins and closed the year on the program’s first three-game winning streak.

It was a comeback win, a 100-point career milestone for Ervin, and a pretty special way for the Moose seniors to close out the season.