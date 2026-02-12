Top-seed Wisdom Pioneers opened the all-County Class S quarterfinal slate against the Easton Lady Bears, and Wisdom set the tone from the opening tip.

The Pioneers controlled the game with tough defense and sharp shooting, building separation early and never letting Easton get comfortable. Easton kept competing and battled for four quarters, but Wisdom stayed in command and finished off a 65-14 win.

Ava Lerman took over and led all scorers with 41 points. Peyton Roy added 10 points, and Madi Cyr and Kelsie Daigle scored six points each. Easton was led by Sophia Blackstone with seven points, and the Lady Bears finish the season 6-13.

Next up, Wisdom will face fifth-seed Ashland Lady Hornets on Tuesday at 1:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on 101.9 The Rock.

