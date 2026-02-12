If you thought the scoring pace from the first game was going to carry over, this one had other plans.

Easton beat Wisdom 83-35 in an all-County Class S quarterfinal

Mason Pelletier scored 42 points in three quarters

Easton advances to face the Katahdin vs Van Buren winner

The second all-County Class S quarterfinal featured the second-seed Easton Beats against the seventh-seed Wisdom Pioneers, and Easton grabbed control immediately.

The Bears jumped out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter, powered by a huge opening stretch from Mason Pelletier, who poured in 21 points in the first quarter alone. Wisdom settled in during the second and did a better job trading baskets, but Easton still carried a 46-23 lead into halftime.

Easton came out of the break the same way it started the game, ripping off a 26-4 run through the third to push the margin to 72-30 after three. From there, the Bears kept rolling and closed out an 83-35 win to advance.

Pelletier turned in an afternoon, finishing with a season-high 42 points in three quarters, and he did it efficiently, shooting 68 percent from the floor. Raiden Cochran added 14 points for Easton. Wisdom was led by Preston Lavoie with 11 points and Sam Tardif with 11 points, and the Pioneers finish their season 6-13.

Next up, Easton will play the winner of the Katahdin vs Van Buren quarterfinal later tonight.

