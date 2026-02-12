Game three of the all-County Class S Thursday slate brought a girls quarterfinal, and the second-seed Katahdin Lady Cougars took care of business against the seventh-seed Van Buren Lady Crusaders.

Katahdin beat Van Buren 48-23 in a Class S girls quarterfinal

Polly Cullen scored 15 points and Ayanna Lester added 13 points

Katahdin plays Jonesport Tuesday at noon on 101.9 The Rock

Van Buren came out with some juice and hit a quick 3-pointer to get things started, but Katahdin answered immediately and took control with a 16-2 run to close the opening quarter. Five different Lady Cougars scored during that stretch, and Katahdin led 16-5 after one.

The Lady Cougars kept the pressure on in the second. Their defense stayed locked in, Van Buren struggled to find clean looks, and Katahdin carried a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Van Buren made a few adjustments coming out of the break and found a better rhythm early in the third, but Katahdin settled back in, regained control, and took a 41-21 lead into the fourth before closing out the 48-23 final.

Polly Cullen led Katahdin with 15 points, and Ayanna Lester added 13 points. Van Buren was paced by Emily LaPierre with 16 points, and the Lady Crusaders finish their season 7-12.

Next up, Katahdin will face the third-seed Jonesport-Beals Royals at noon on Tuesday, with the game live on 101.9 The Rock.

