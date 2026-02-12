Class S: Katahdin Advances Past Van Buren, Jonesport Next

Class S: Katahdin Advances Past Van Buren, Jonesport Next

JO

Game three of the all-County Class S Thursday slate brought a girls quarterfinal, and the second-seed Katahdin Lady Cougars took care of business against the seventh-seed Van Buren Lady Crusaders. 

  • Katahdin beat Van Buren 48-23 in a Class S girls quarterfinal

  • Polly Cullen scored 15 points and Ayanna Lester added 13 points

  • Katahdin plays Jonesport Tuesday at noon on 101.9 The Rock

 

Van Buren came out with some juice and hit a quick 3-pointer to get things started, but Katahdin answered immediately and took control with a 16-2 run to close the opening quarter. Five different Lady Cougars scored during that stretch, and Katahdin led 16-5 after one.

The Lady Cougars kept the pressure on in the second. Their defense stayed locked in, Van Buren struggled to find clean looks, and Katahdin carried a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Van Buren made a few adjustments coming out of the break and found a better rhythm early in the third, but Katahdin settled back in, regained control, and took a 41-21 lead into the fourth before closing out the 48-23 final.

Polly Cullen led Katahdin with 15 points, and Ayanna Lester added 13 points. Van Buren was paced by Emily LaPierre with 16 points, and the Lady Crusaders finish their season 7-12.

Next up, Katahdin will face the third-seed Jonesport-Beals Royals at noon on Tuesday, with the game live on 101.9 The Rock.

  • 🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week nominations are live! Nominate for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]

  • County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]

  • Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]

Keep the scoreboard going:

  • ✅ Score correction / missing stats → 📸 Send photos + highlights → [LINK]

Katahdin-Van Buren Girls Class S Quarterfinals

The Katahdin Lady Cougars took on the Van Buren Lady Crusaders in a Class S Quarterfinal on Thursday, February 12th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Filed Under: High School Scores, Katahdin High School, Van Buren
Categories: Articles, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From