The second game of the morning session in Bangor featured the eighth-seed Central Aroostook Panthers taking on the top-seed Machias Bulldogs, a matchup that looked like it could turn into a track meet based on the season numbers.

Central Aroostook came in averaging 70 points per game and Machias at 72, but it was defense that showed up first. The teams traded baskets in a tight opening quarter, and Machias held a 9-8 lead after one.

Machias found its rhythm in the second and created separation with a quick run. The Bulldogs stayed sharp on both ends, protected the ball, and took a 36-18 lead into halftime with just three turnovers in the first half.

The Bulldogs kept that pace after the break, extending the lead throughout the third and taking a 57-31 advantage into the fourth. Central Aroostook continued to fight, but Machias closed it out for a 71-46 win.

Machias moves to 18-1 and advances to face fifth-seed Hodgdon in the Class D semifinals at 11:30 AM Thursday. Central Aroostook finishes its season at 12-7.

Machias was led by Dallas Richardson scoring 18 points, Liam O’Connor with 17 points and 4 steals and Landon Barrett adding 13 points. Central Aroostook was paced by Will Whited with 11 points, and Ben Woodworth scored 10 points.

