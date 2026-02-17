County Tournament Roundup: Monday Results and Today’s Schedule &#8211; Nordic States Day Two &#8211; Gallery

After a busy Day Six at the Maine High School Basketball Tournament on Monday, February 16, 2026, here are the quick results from the County games, the top County scorers, and the slate for today, Tuesday, February 17, plus a gallery from yesterday's action.

  • Biggest night: Aden Jeffers dropped 37 in Fort Kent’s win

  • Statement win: Hodgdon beat Bangor Christian 52-36 to advance

  • Today’s slate: Five County games, starting at 9:00 am with Easton vs Katahdin - Nordic Ski State Championships Day 2 - Girls and Boys Pursuits - all results and recaps posted as they happen

Quick Results From Yesterday

  • Machias 71, Central Aroostook 46
    Machias took control early, led 36-18 at halftime, and move on to face Hodgdon.

  • Hodgdon 52, Bangor Christian 36
    The Hawks turned the tables in the quarterfinal and punched their ticket to the Class D North semifinals.

  • Penobscot Valley 73, Southern Aroostook 19
    Penobscot Valley led 23-8 after one, then held Southern scoreless in the second quarter to take a 43-8 halftime lead.

  • Fort Kent 75, Sumner 45
    Fort Kent blew it open with a 19-2 run early in the fourth and advanced to the Class C semifinals.

County High Scorers From Yesterday

  • Aden Jeffers (Fort Kent): 37

  • Cyran Ciarleglio (Hodgdon): 20

  • Tobias Naranja (Fort Kent): 13

  • Will Whited (Central Aroostook): 11

  • Brandon Woodworth (Central Aroostook): 10

  • Ally Shields (Southern Aroostook): 9

  • Haley McGary (Southern Aroostook): 8

Schedule For Today - All County games can be heard on 101.9 The Rock

  • Easton vs Katahdin (Boys) - 9:00 am

  • Katahdin vs Jonesport (Girls) - 12:00 pm

  • Wisdom vs Ashland (Girls) - 1:30 pm

  • Caribou vs Calais (Boys) - 5:30 pm

  • Dexter vs Caribou (Girls) - 7:00 pm

Photo Gallery

Photo gallery from all of Day 6 action:

County Teams Action from February 16th

Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette/Glenney Mahan

