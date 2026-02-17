County Tournament Roundup: Monday Results and Today’s Schedule – Nordic States Day Two – Gallery
After a busy Day Six at the Maine High School Basketball Tournament on Monday, February 16, 2026, here are the quick results from the County games, the top County scorers, and the slate for today, Tuesday, February 17, plus a gallery from yesterday's action.
Biggest night: Aden Jeffers dropped 37 in Fort Kent’s win
Statement win: Hodgdon beat Bangor Christian 52-36 to advance
Today’s slate: Five County games, starting at 9:00 am with Easton vs Katahdin - Nordic Ski State Championships Day 2 - Girls and Boys Pursuits - all results and recaps posted as they happen
Quick Results From Yesterday
Machias 71, Central Aroostook 46
Machias took control early, led 36-18 at halftime, and move on to face Hodgdon.
Hodgdon 52, Bangor Christian 36
The Hawks turned the tables in the quarterfinal and punched their ticket to the Class D North semifinals.
Penobscot Valley 73, Southern Aroostook 19
Penobscot Valley led 23-8 after one, then held Southern scoreless in the second quarter to take a 43-8 halftime lead.
Fort Kent 75, Sumner 45
Fort Kent blew it open with a 19-2 run early in the fourth and advanced to the Class C semifinals.
County High Scorers From Yesterday
Aden Jeffers (Fort Kent): 37
Cyran Ciarleglio (Hodgdon): 20
Tobias Naranja (Fort Kent): 13
Will Whited (Central Aroostook): 11
Brandon Woodworth (Central Aroostook): 10
Ally Shields (Southern Aroostook): 9
Haley McGary (Southern Aroostook): 8
Schedule For Today - All County games can be heard on 101.9 The Rock
Easton vs Katahdin (Boys) - 9:00 am
Katahdin vs Jonesport (Girls) - 12:00 pm
Wisdom vs Ashland (Girls) - 1:30 pm
Caribou vs Calais (Boys) - 5:30 pm
Dexter vs Caribou (Girls) - 7:00 pm
Photo Gallery
Photo gallery from all of Day 6 action:
County Teams Action from February 16th
Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette/Glenney Mahan
Read More:
🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week voting is live! Vote for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]
County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]
Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]