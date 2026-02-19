A busy stretch of tournament basketball continues, and we have two finals from yesterday’s recaps to wrap up first, then a loaded slate of County action on 101.9 The Rock today.

From Yesterday’s Recaps

Machias 47, Central Aroostook 38

The Lady Bulldogs closed it out late to advance to the Northern Maine Class D girls championship game.

Gardiner 46, Presque Isle 29

Gardiner pulled away and moved on to face Lawrence for the Northern Maine Class B girls title.

Today’s County Tournament Action On 101.9 The Rock

All day long, 101.9 The Rock has your County matchups covered:

10:00 a.m. (3) Fort Fairfield boys vs (2) Madawaska

11:30 a.m. (4) Hodgdon boys vs (1) Machias

2:00 p.m. (3) Fort Kent boys vs (2) Mattanawcook

3:30 p.m. (1) Caribou boys vs (5) Washington Academy

8:30 p.m. (5) Caribou girls vs (1) Mattanawcook

If you’re following the County run, it’s one of those days where you want the radio on early and you do not turn it off.

Day Eight Gallery from CA/Machias and PI/Gardiner Day Eight Galleries from Central Aroostook and Presque Isle Girls Tournament games in Bangor Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette/Glenney Mahan

Read More: