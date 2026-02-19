Tournament Scoreboard: Yesterday’s Finals, County Games On The Rock – Day Eight Gallery
A busy stretch of tournament basketball continues, and we have two finals from yesterday’s recaps to wrap up first, then a loaded slate of County action on 101.9 The Rock today.
From Yesterday’s Recaps
Machias 47, Central Aroostook 38
The Lady Bulldogs closed it out late to advance to the Northern Maine Class D girls championship game.
Gardiner 46, Presque Isle 29
Gardiner pulled away and moved on to face Lawrence for the Northern Maine Class B girls title.
Today’s County Tournament Action On 101.9 The Rock
All day long, 101.9 The Rock has your County matchups covered:
10:00 a.m. (3) Fort Fairfield boys vs (2) Madawaska
11:30 a.m. (4) Hodgdon boys vs (1) Machias
2:00 p.m. (3) Fort Kent boys vs (2) Mattanawcook
3:30 p.m. (1) Caribou boys vs (5) Washington Academy
8:30 p.m. (5) Caribou girls vs (1) Mattanawcook
If you’re following the County run, it’s one of those days where you want the radio on early and you do not turn it off.
Day Eight Gallery from CA/Machias and PI/Gardiner
Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette/Glenney Mahan
