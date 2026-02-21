Four title games today feature County teams, starting first thing this morning and running all the way into the nightcap. If you are making the trip, following along from home, or just want to keep tabs on the brackets, we will have game recaps and highlights rolling throughout the day as each one goes final.

Today’s Northern Maine Championship Games Featuring County Teams

10:00 a.m. – Class S Girls Final

(1) Wisdom vs (2) Katahdin

Two County powers, one trophy, and a matchup that is going to feel like a full-game possession battle.

11:30 a.m. – Class S Boys Final

(2) Easton vs (1) Jonesport

Easton is back on the big stage again, and Jonesport has been the standard all season. Something is giving.

3:30 p.m. – Class D Boys Final

(2) Madawaska vs (1) Machias

Madawaska and Machias have both looked the part, and now it is time to settle it for the North crown.

8:30 p.m. – Class C Boys Final

(1) Caribou vs (3) Fort Kent

All-County title game under the lights. You could not script it better.

We will have recaps, highlights, and the biggest moments posted as they happen throughout the day, so keep it here and check back after each final.

