Class S tournament basketball tipped off with a County team on the floor, and the fifth-seed Shead Tigers ended the season for the fourth-seed Washburn Beavers with a steady, wire-to-wire win capped by a strong finish.

Washburn had some early jitters, but both teams settled in quickly and started trading baskets. Silas Allen scored six points in the opening quarter for the Beavers, while Shead countered with Jonathan Andrews scoring seven points and Grayson Harkins adding six points. After eight minutes, Shead led 15-11.

The Tigers seized control early in the second quarter, ripping off a 12-3 run to stretch the lead. Washburn answered behind Garrett Plourde, who piled up 11 points by halftime, but Shead’s outside shooting created separation. Harkins hit five 3-pointers in the first half and went into the break with 15 points as Shead carried a 34-22 lead into halftime.

The third quarter turned into a grind with long defensive stretches, and Shead stayed in control at 40-29 heading to the fourth.

From there, Shead’s pressure defense and full-court press made life tough. The Tigers forced turnovers, turned them into points, and closed it out down the stretch.

Harkins finished with 19 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead Shead. Andrews added 17 points, and Isaiah Lawrence scored 12 points. Washburn was led by Plourde with 15 points and Allen with 10 points, as the Beavers wrap their season at 9-10.

Next up for County teams, it is Deer Isle girls vs Ashland at 7:30 PM. In between those two games, we will have a full recap of the Narraguagus vs Fort Fairfield girls Class D preliminary matchup.

