Aroostook League hoops is putting a bow on the season with one of the best nights on the calendar, the Aroostook League All-Star Basketball Games are coming to Caribou High School on Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m.

When, where: Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m., Caribou High School

What: Girls and boys Aroostook League Senior All-Star Games

Who: County standouts across multiple schools, full rosters below

It’s a chance to celebrate the seniors who filled gyms all winter, hit big shots, played through foul trouble, took the toughest defensive assignments, and made the County tournament run feel like its own holiday.

You’ll see familiar names from across the County on both the girls and boys rosters, with teams split into two squads for each game.

Girls Senior All-Star Game

Girls Berry (Coach: Cody Tompkins)

Liv Adams, Brynne Hamilton, Ava Lerman, Kelsie Daigle, Ayanna Lester, Emily McNally, Ally Shields, Layla Burby, Emma Doughty, Tori Ervin, Peyton Collins, Hannah McGary

Girls Yellow Haze (Coach: Kayla Dionne)

Georganna Curtis, Marion Young, Maddy Putnam, Rhianna Desjardins, Maggie Mahan, Harleigh Allen, Dianiliz Conde-Silva, Emlynn Nadeau, Katherine Michaud

Boys Senior All-Star Game

Boys Navy (Coach: Shawn Pelletier)

Owen Corrigan, Landen Belanger, Carsen Richards, Colby Ouellette, Cayden Ala, Ethan Walsh, Nick O’Neal, Calvin Richardson, Lincoln Hardy, Jaedon Wu

Boys Grey (Coach: Kyle Corrigan)

Brayden Pelletier, Issac Beaulieu, Tobias Naranja, Will Morneault, Finnegan Kelly, Kason Bua, Eli Mosher, Carter Vigue, Garrett Plourde, Raiden Cochran

If you followed these athletes all season, this is the perfect final stop, one more night to cheer them on and give them the sendoff they earned.