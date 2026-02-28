2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team Announced

All week long, County teams delivered big moments, big shots, and the kind of effort that makes tournament time feel different. After the dust settled, fans helped us recognize the players who stood out the most when it mattered most.

Here is the 2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team, featuring County athletes only, with a First Team and Second Team.

First Team

Ava Lerman, Wisdom High School

Quinn Corrigan, Caribou High School

Madi Cyr, Wisdom High School

Polly Cullen, Katahdin High School

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook High School

Second Team

Ayanna Lester, Katahdin High School

Harleigh Allen, Central Aroostook High School

Peyton Roy, Wisdom High School

Lilly Bell, Caribou High School

Marion Young, Presque Isle High School

A huge congratulations to every athlete selected, and to every County player who laced them up during the tournament. This is the best time of year for a reason, and these players helped make it a tournament the County will remember.

Congrats again to our 2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team, First Team and Second Team.