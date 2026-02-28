2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team Announced
All week long, County teams delivered big moments, big shots, and the kind of effort that makes tournament time feel different. After the dust settled, fans helped us recognize the players who stood out the most when it mattered most.
Here is the 2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team, featuring County athletes only, with a First Team and Second Team.
First Team
- Ava Lerman, Wisdom High School
- Quinn Corrigan, Caribou High School
- Madi Cyr, Wisdom High School
- Polly Cullen, Katahdin High School
- Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook High School
Second Team
- Ayanna Lester, Katahdin High School
- Harleigh Allen, Central Aroostook High School
- Peyton Roy, Wisdom High School
- Lilly Bell, Caribou High School
- Marion Young, Presque Isle High School
A huge congratulations to every athlete selected, and to every County player who laced them up during the tournament. This is the best time of year for a reason, and these players helped make it a tournament the County will remember.
Congrats again to our 2026 101.9 The Rock Girls All-Tournament Team, First Team and Second Team.