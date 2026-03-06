You all spoke loud and often all winter, now, the biggest vote of the winter is here.

Athlete of the Winter Voting Is Now Open

After a full season of big games, clutch performances, podium finishes, tough brackets, and standout moments across the County, it is time to decide the Athletes of the Winter.

Voting is open now and runs through Thursday the 12th at 1:00 p.m. All winners will be announced on air and on our websites.

This is a one-page vote covering all winter sports, so now is the time to show support for the athletes who made this season special. Whether they lit up the scoreboard, dominated on the snow, battled through wrestling season, or brought energy and leadership every step of the way, this is their chance to be recognized.

How voting works

Voting starts now

Voting ends Thursday the 12th at 1:00 p.m.

One page includes all winter sports

You can vote once per hour for the entire six-day voting window

Winners will be announced on air and on our websites

We want your feedback too

While you are voting, we also want to hear from you.

What would you like to see more of from us? More polls? More recaps? More athlete features? More photos? More live coverage? This is a great time to let us know what kinds of content, coverage, and community features you want us to keep building.

Vote for your Athletes of the Winter, send us your feedback, and help us wrap up winter sports season the right way.