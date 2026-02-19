Hodgdon kept punching, but Machias had just enough answers to finish it and book a Saturday date for the North title.

The top-seed Machias Bulldogs (19-1) held off the fifth-seed Hodgdon Hawks (13-7) 56-51 in the Class D boys semifinal, surviving a second-half push and a whistle-heavy fourth quarter to advance to Championship Saturday. Machias will face the Madawaska Owls for the Northern Maine Class D title, a 3:30 p.m. start on 101.9 The Rock.

With the teams meeting for the first time this season, the opening quarter was a true feel-out. Both sides showed different looks on offense and defense, and Machias carried a slim 12-11 lead after one.

Machias created separation in the second, building a lead that touched double digits in the first half of the quarter. Hodgdon ran into foul trouble late, and the Bulldogs took a 29-20 lead into halftime. Mickey Fitzsimmons led all scorers at the break with nine.

Hodgdon found a rhythm in the third, picking up the offensive pace and keeping Machias in check. The Hawks outscored the Bulldogs in the quarter and cut the deficit to 45-39 heading into the fourth.

The final quarter turned into a defensive battle, with foul trouble on both sides adding to the tension. Machias held a 10-point lead late, but Hodgdon refused to go away. The Hawks sliced it down to five with under a minute to go, but that was as close as it would get, and Machias closed out the 56-51 win.

Fitzsimmons led Machias with 18 points and 9 rebounds, with Liam O’Connor adding 17. Hodgdon finished its season 13-7, led by Hunter Sanford with 19 points. Cyran Ciarleglio added 12 points and 6 rebounds, and Cameron Hannington chipped in 10.

