The second Class D boys quarterfinal of the morning featured the second-seed Madawaska Owls and the seventh-seed Penobscot Valley Howlers, and it took a little while before Madawaska finally cracked it open.

The teams traded baskets early, then the Owls found their footing late in the first quarter with balanced scoring and a little defensive bite to grab an 18-11 lead after one. Penobscot Valley came out hot in the second with two quick buckets in the first minute, and with foul trouble and turnovers popping up on both sides, the Howlers trimmed it to 22-18 at halftime.

Madawaska took control in the third with another steady, balanced stretch, pushing the lead to 36-28 after three. Then the fourth belonged to the Owls. Madawaska opened the quarter with five quick points, the defense turned up a notch, and the Owls pulled away for a 53-37 win.

Quinn Pelletier led the way with 18 points. Brayden Pelletier and Isaac Beaulieu scored nine points each, and Aleck Gendreau and Bradley Kennedy added eight points apiece. Penobscot Valley was led by Noah Austin with 12 points, and the Howlers finish 11-8.

Madawaska moves to 16-3 and will face the Fort Fairfield Tigers in the semifinals Thursday morning.

