Presque Isle came out ready, defended hard, and gave the top seed a real test early, but Gardiner’s second-quarter burst was the difference.

Final: Gardiner 46, Presque Isle 29

Turning point: Gardiner’s 11-1 run in the second quarter

Leaders: Marion Young 13 (6 steals), McMahon and Quintana 11 each

The 1-seed Gardiner Lady Tigers (18-1) pulled away from the 4-seed Presque Isle Lady Wildcats (14-5) and advanced to the Northern Maine Championship with a 46-29 win in Bangor. Gardiner will now face Lawrence on Friday night.

The first quarter looked like it might be a game that could swing Presque Isle’s way. The Wildcats were locked in defensively, holding Gardiner to just eight points, and it was a one-possession game after one with Gardiner up 8-6.

Gardiner answered in the second, and it came fast. The Lady Tigers ripped off an 11-1 run to seize control, but Presque Isle steadied itself late in the quarter with better shooting and rebounding, hitting a couple big buckets to slow the momentum. Even so, Gardiner carried an 26-15 lead into halftime.

The Tigers opened the third with quick baskets again, and while Presque Isle’s ball movement improved and turnovers were limited, Gardiner continued to shoot the ball well and stretched the margin to 40-20 after three.

The pace slowed in the fourth, but Gardiner stayed in control and closed out the 46-29 win.

Presque Isle finishes a strong season 14-6, led by Marion Young with 13 points and 6 steals. Gardiner was balanced, led by Maddie McMahon with 11 points and 6 rebounds, Alexa Quintana with 11, and Molly Takatsu with 8 points and 5 assists.

