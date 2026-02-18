In a semifinal that felt like it could swing on one possession at any time, Machias Lady Bulldogs made the late plays and punched their ticket to the Northern Maine Class D girls championship game.

Final: Machias 47, Central Aroostook 38

Key stretch: Machias grabbed a late 4-point lead, iced it at the line

Leaders: Aubrey Wood 20, Olivia Reynolds 12 and 11 rebounds

The 2-seed Bulldogs (17-2) outlasted the 3-seed Central Aroostook Lady Panthers (18-1) 47-38 in Bangor, closing it out at the foul line after a back-and-forth battle.

The first quarter was a true feel-out, with scoring hard to find. Central Aroostook’s defense did exactly what it needed to do, slowing down a Machias offense that averaged 66 points per game this season, and the Lady Panthers grabbed a 14-11 lead after one.

Machias found a little more flow in the second and edged ahead by halftime, 25-22, but the third quarter turned into a physical, aggressive stretch on both ends. Central Aroostook answered with timely buckets to regain the lead going into the fourth, 34-32.

The final quarter stayed tight, then Machias came up with a big push late, taking a four-point lead with about two minutes to go. From there, the Bulldogs were steady at the stripe and finished the job, pulling away for the 47-38 win.

Machias was led by Aubrey Wood with 20 points. Olivia Reynolds posted a huge double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Loretta Richardson added 10. Central Aroostook’s terrific season ends at 18-2, led by Lilly Burtt with 10 points and 8 steals, Harleigh Allen with 10, and Maggie Mahan with 9.

Next up, Machias will face the winner of Bangor Christian vs Penobscot Valley High School.

