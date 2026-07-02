Fort Kent skiing did not have just one championship moment.

The Warriors owned the winter.

Between Nordic and Alpine, Fort Kent put together one of the strongest overall skiing seasons in the state and gave The County another reminder of just how deep that program runs.

The boys captured major titles in both Nordic and Alpine, showing the kind of all-around strength that separates a good season from a dominant one. It was not just one race, one discipline, or one athlete carrying the story. It was a program-wide statement.

Still, Alden Reardon gave the season its biggest individual spark.

Reardon capped his high school career with something almost unheard of, earning top individual Nordic honors for the fourth straight year. That means every year he was in the program, he finished as the state’s top individual performer.

That is not just winning.

That is a legacy.

Reardon’s championship-level winter helped lead Fort Kent Nordic and added another major chapter to a program that has made winning look routine, even though there is nothing routine about it.

Skiing is built on repetition, weather, endurance, technique, and the ability to perform on courses that demand both skill and toughness. Fort Kent handled all of that across the winter.

The Alpine success made the story even stronger. With the boys adding another major title and the Nordic team continuing its championship standard, Fort Kent showed that its skiing strength stretched across disciplines.

That is why this moment stays high in the countdown.

The shock value might not be the same as a buzzer-beater or no-hitter because Fort Kent skiing has built such a strong reputation. But the performance level was undeniable.

Dominance deserves recognition, even when it comes from a program people have learned to expect it from.

Fort Kent skiing had the kind of winter most schools dream about.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 5.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

No. 7: Ava Lerman Joins Rare Two-Sport Company: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]