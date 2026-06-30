A team state championship always belongs in the conversation.

For Houlton boys cross country, it belongs in the countdown.

The Shires put together one of the strongest fall accomplishments from The County, winning the Class C state championship and closing the season on top.

Cross country titles are different from many other championships. There is no clock winding down, no final shot, and no single swing that changes the game. Instead, it is about depth. It is about preparation. It is about every runner knowing that every place matters.

That is what makes a team cross country state championship so impressive.

It takes more than one standout. It takes a group. It takes the runners at the front, the runners in the middle, and the runners fighting for every position that can swing the final score.

Houlton had that.

The Shires handled the regional stage, then carried that success into the state meet and finished the job. In a sport where the margins can be tight and the field is crowded, Houlton found a way to leave as state champions.

That deserves attention.

In a year full of buzzer-beaters and highlight-reel performances, Houlton’s cross country title was a quieter kind of greatness, but no less important. It was discipline, endurance, and team strength coming together at exactly the right time.

A gold ball is not the only championship that matters.

This was one of The County’s best.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 7.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]